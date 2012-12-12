Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Criticizes City’s Efforts to Update Wastewater System

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 12, 2012 | 12:46 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Wastewater System staff say there are fewer spills and a better response system in place compared with a few years ago, but the environmental group that sued over the issue isn’t convinced.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper alleged Clean Water Act violations from sewage spills and eventually reached a settlement agreement in which the city will repair or replace an additional two miles of pipe each year.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper pointed to the 171 spills since 2006, with above-average rates in 2008 and 2009, but city officials said they had been working on — and mostly solved — the problem by the time the organization sued in 2011.

The city has 257 miles of wastewater collection system pipes, and the predominant cause of sewage spills is roots getting into the pipes, Water Resources manager Rebecca Bjork told the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

She said it’s worse with dry weather, since roots go into pipes looking for water.

From 2008 to 2010, the city averaged about 40 spills per year. They were small and usually contained quickly, but “not representative of a good operation,” she said. There were 12 spills last year and 19 so far in 2012, including a 6,600-gallon spill Dec. 2 that closed Leadbetter Beach for four days.

Even with the uptick, “it’s a lot better than we were two years ago,” Bjork said, adding that the city is working on a new management system for its wastewater collection.

“It takes time for an organization to change,” Wastewater System manager Christopher Toth said. “We’re confident that in the coming year we’ll do better.”

In 2013, the city plans to address some of the oldest pipes and put up closed-circuit cameras for 25 miles of pipe, which will set up for a big rehabilitation project in the following year. Toth said he believes the city can address most of the high-risk pipes within three to four years.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Executive Director Kira Redmond said the city’s improvements are “far from adequate.”

She said the consent decree from the settlement requires the city to replace two miles of pipe and spend a certain amount on repairs, not just overall improvements. This year, Santa Barbara repaired 0.64 miles of pipe and spent $223,000 on high-risk pipe repair, with other funds going to surveys and consultants, according to Redmond.

Lowering sewer spills was also part of the agreement, which she considers violated by the total of 19 so far this year.

Redmond said the city has been wasting money on outside attorneys instead of repairing pipes, and her organization wants to move forward instead of spending time on “combative posturing.”

City Attorney Steve Wiley said the city is not violating the agreement, though Santa Barbara Channelkeeper interprets the situation differently. Attorneys on both sides have been trying to work it out, he said.

“We’re pretty convinced that we’re in full compliance with the consent decree,” Wiley said.

“I want to get to the bottom of this,” Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said. “It’s definitely my business to figure out what’s going on here. … It’s disappointing to be at this point where we’re having this conflict and we’re not in agreement when I think brilliant people are trying to make this all work.”

Council members took some offense to Redmond’s tone at Tuesday’s meeting, and said city staff were doing their best to fix the system and reduce spills with the funding available.

“To characterize staff as inattentive or having an attitude about it is erroneous, it doesn’t help,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “I think some of the tone brought up by Ms. Redmond is a little unfortunate.”

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss agreed. In the future, he advised Redmond, a little appreciation of the work done thus far could go a long way. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 