Santa Maria Man Facing Assault Charge in Sunday’s Shooting

A 31-year-old Santa Maria man who was shot on Santa Maria’s north side Sunday evening after confronting another man at his home was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Feliciano Ruiz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after he was released about 1:20 p.m. from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he had been airlifted with gunshot wounds, police Sgt. James Ginter said.

According to Ginter, a 9-1-1 call reported shots fired in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find Ruiz had been shot in his upper torso and his thumb, he said.

Ginter said an investigation determined that the man had knocked on the door of the residence, making threats to the occupants and brandishing a handgun. He said 24-year-old Ricardo Ramirez, a resident armed with a handgun, answered the door and shot the man several times.

Ruiz was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Cottage Hospital, according to Lt. Norm Come.

Ginter said Tuesday that Ruiz was at the wrong residence, “kind of like a case of mistaken identity.”

The two men did know each other, he said, and the incident wasn’t gang related.

Ginter said there was no pre-existing dispute before the shooting.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, he added.

