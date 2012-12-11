Tree Loaned to Hospice of Santa Barbara to Be Replanted in Carpinteria

Hospice of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria began an exciting new tradition at this year’s Light Up a Life event in Carpinteria.

The City of Carpinteria loaned the nonprofit an 18-foot native living pine tree (pinus eldarica) for the remembrance event held last Saturday at the Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza in Carpinteria. Light Up a Life attendees hung memorial stars on the tree in remembrance and memory of their loved ones.

After the holiday season, the tree will be donated to the Carpinteria Parks & Recreation Department and planted in El Carro Park in Carpinteria.

Hospice of Santa Barbara also hosted Light Up a Life events in Goleta and Santa Barbara earlier this month.

Light Up a Life memorial stars will be sold throughout December and are now available at the following locations:

» Anna’s Bakery in Camino Real Marketplace

» Lobero Theatre box office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday)

» Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria

» Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria

» Montecito Bank & Trust, 1023 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria

» Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100; click here or by call 805.563.8820

A $15 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.