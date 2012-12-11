Ugly Sweater Party at SOhO to Benefit Unity Shoppe

The sixth annual Ugly Sweater Party will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., and will benefit the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.
This signature holiday event founded by local firefighter Phil Faulding will feature local music groups as well as a peer-judged prize contest for the male and female wearing the ugliest holiday sweaters.
Musical performances will include indie singer-songwriter Khasy Modisette, Americana duo Rusty Lindsey and Erin Pearson, roots-rock-reggae band The David Courtenay Band and modern folk band Erland.
Dinner reservations are encouraged by calling 805.967.7776 x6.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door (age 21 or older). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner, and music will continue until 12:30 a.m.
— Erin Pearson is a local musician and artist.