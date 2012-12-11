Remember the Love with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Angels Among Us Events

As the holidays draw near, many are remembering loved ones who are no longer here to celebrate the season. The staff and volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care know that the holidays often come with a complex mixture of emotions and stress, so for many years the Angels Among Us special events have been held to help those in need cope with the loss of a loved one.

This year, VNHC invites the communities of Santa Barbara County to two Angels Among Us events, one in Santa Barbara on Tuesday and the other in Solvang on Thursday.

The Santa Barbara event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The other will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Ynez Valley Friendship House, 880 Friendship Lane in Solvang.

These two special evening events acknowledge the love, sadness and appreciation for those who have passed with inspirational music, comforting remarks and the ceremonial tree lighting. VNHC encourages the community to bring the entire family, including children, to celebrate the company of loved ones present, and to remember the love of those who have passed.

With a donation of any amount, there is an opportunity to hang an angel ornament in memory of a loved one on the memorial tree, and the name will be included in the program. Holiday desserts and beverages, prepared by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care volunteers, will also be available.

For more information or to make a memorial donation, contact Paige Shields at 805.690.6290 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.