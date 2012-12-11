Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Basketball Game, Fundraiser to Benefit Moore Family

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | December 11, 2012 | 1:13 p.m.

Westmont College will host the Alex Moore Classic, a basketball game and fundraiser that honors the life of Alex Moore, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 in Murchison Gym.

Kirsten and Alex Moore
Proceeds from the event will benefit Kirsten Moore and their baby, Alexis, who was born seven weeks after Alex’s death, as well as research for Crohn’s disease. Alex’s widow, Kirsten, is Westmont’shead women’s basketball coach.

Tickets begin at $25 for general admission; $10 for children age 12 or younger. For more information, click here or call 805.565.6224.

Alex Moore, a kinesiology professor at Westmont, died in May from complications following surgery for Crohn’s disease. He was 31.

President Gayle Beebe says he has been touched and encouraged to see the Westmont community rally in support for those hurting or dealing with loss.

“We seek to assist Kirsten and Alexis in every tangible way possible, including financial,” he says. “I’m delighted to witness the love and concern for Kirsten that has inspired the Alex Moore Classic and the many people who have stepped forward to make this event a success and a blessing for Alex’s wife and daughter.”

The event includes a raffle for an all-expenses paid, four-night trip for two to New Orleans. The prize includes airfare and a luxury hotel in the French Quarter, and the opportunity to be Kirsten’s guests at the 2013 NCAA Women’s Final Four games. The drawing will take place at halftime of the women’s game. The evening includes live music by the Westmont pep band and choir and special concessions.

Westmont will be defending its Golden State Athletic Conference Championship against San Diego Christian. The men’s basketball game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Kirsten and Alex met at Westmont in 2005 when she became the college’s head women’s basketball coach. They got married in 2008.

Moore, a Wheaton College alumnus, was an adjunct instructor at Westmont for both the kinesiology and biology departments from 2004-06. He earned a doctorate at the University of Missouri and returned to teach at Westmont in the fall of 2010. His research specialized in microcirculation, focusing on hair-sized arteries and the regulation of blood flow to tissue.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
