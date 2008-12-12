Basketball: Second-Half Comeback Falls Short for Vaqueros

SBCC nearly overcomes a 22-point deficit before losing 77-73 in first round of Moorpark Classic.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team staged an amazing second-half comeback Friday, erasing most of a 22-point halftime deficit before falling to L.A. Valley 77-73 in the first round of the Moorpark Classic. The Vaqueros (9-5) shot just 21.8 percent for the game and hit only 4-of-30 from long range. Valley held a commanding 42-20 halftime lead before SBCC rallied to pull within two, 73-71, with a minute to play. The Vaqueros (9-5) shot just 21.8 percent for the game and hit only 4-of-30 from long range. Valley held a commanding 42-20 halftime lead before SBCC rallied to pull within two, 73-71, with a minute to play. Francesca DeAngelis led the Vaqueros with 14 points, while Katie Randall had 12 and Jennifer Ju scored 11. SBCC will take on L.A. Southwest at noon Saturday. Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.