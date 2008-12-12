Marymount Eighth-Grader Punts, Passes and Kicks to First Place

Marymount of Santa Barbara eighth-grader Lanea Pearson showed off her athletic talents to earn first place in the regionals and a National Top 10 ranking in the NFL/Pepsi Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Chargers Stadium in San Diego.
In this year’s contest during halftime of the San Diego Chargers game, Pearson punted 94 feet 2 inches, passed the football for 89 feet 11 inches and made a kick that distanced 29 feet 5 inches. Her total footage of 233 feet 6 inches propelled her into first place among girls in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, and gave her a national ninth place among girls ages 12 to 13 in the United States.
More than 4 million boys and girls from around the country participate in the NFL/Pepsi Punt, Pass and Kick competition, making it one of the world’s largest youth programs. Established in 1961, the PP&K program also is the oldest NFL Youth Football program.
Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox is Marymount of Santa Barbara‘s admissions director.