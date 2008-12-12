Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: SBCC’s Mark Knight Named All-American

The all-time goal and scoring leader in Vaquero history will receive his award in January.

By Dave Loveton | December 12, 2008 | 3:01 p.m.

Mark Knight, the all-time goal and scoring leader in Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer history, has been named to the Junior College All-American team by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore from Woking, England, scored 31 goals and a state-high 19 assists for 81 points this year, boosting his two-year totals to 59 goals and 142 points. He made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Louisville last week.

Knight will receive his award on Jan. 17 in St. Louis, Mo.

“It’s a great honor and it’s justified,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “I’m really proud of him. He had a great career on the field, and he’s doing great with his academics, too. He’ll be hard to replace.”

Knight earned WSC Player of the Year honors for the Vaqueros, who posted the second-highest win total in school history (20-5), set a school record with 13 straight wins and captured their first Western State Conference title in eight years with a 13-1 record.

The Vaqueros advanced to the Southern Cal Regional Finals, their deepest run in a decade, before falling to top-seeded Mt. San Antonio 3-1. Cerritos beat Mt. SAC 1-0 in the state final.

During Knight’s two years, SBCC went 32-12-3 overall and 22-4-2 in WSC play. The Vaqueros have won 18 of their last 19 home games.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

