United Way Celebrates Campaign Season With Holiday Bash

The organization recognizes the contributions of residents and businesses.

United Way of Santa Barbara County hosted its annual Holiday Bash event on Wednesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

More than 170 guests gathered to celebrate the holiday season and get an update on United Way’s 2008‐09 Community Campaign. The evening began with holiday themed songs from the John Douglas Quartet.

Hosting the evening’s event was Community Campaign chairwoman and Community West Bank CEO Lynda Nahra and United Way board member and Deputy Campaign Chairman John Wigle, CEO of AGIA Insurance Services. Guests included Santa Barbara Foundation Director Ron Gallo, City Council members Grant House and Helene Schneider, as well as donors, board members and supporters of United Way.

The evening included an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations who have contributed their time and talent to helping their community. Honors for the evening went to:

» Most Outstanding Employee Campaign: Cox Communications

» Outstanding Campaign Committee: Nordstrom

» Outstanding Campaign Manager: Jessica Johnston from Montecito Bank & Trust

» Outstanding Pacesetter Campaign: Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

» Most Outstanding Non‐Profit Campaign: The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

» Most Outstanding Corporate Gift: AGIA Insurance Services

» Largest Employee Campaign: County of Santa Barbara

» Outstanding Volunteer Organization: Westmont College

» Outstanding Individual Volunteer: Larry Urzua of Albertson’s

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Volunteer: Tina Nelson

» Outstanding Pre‐K Partner: Theresa Weissglass, Santa Barbara School District

» Outstanding POPI Individual: Arlene Perez, Latino Business Association, UCSB

» Outstanding Tea Fire Fund Partner: KEYT‐TV

Juli Askew is events and marketing coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.