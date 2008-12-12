Victim of Fatal Stabbing Identified; Police Still Searching for Suspect

Santa Barbara police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at 231 W. Haley St. as Lawrence Glenn Kaiser, 45.

Kaiser was born in New Jersey but lived most of his life in North Lake Tahoe, Nev. He had been in Santa Barbara for about a month, and had been at the West Haley Street address for about a week.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a stabbing at 231 W. Haley St. Kaiser suffered a stab wound to the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Steven Shane Cisneros, 34, has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing. Cisneros is a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Cisneros was last believed to be in the Oxnard area. The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking anyone who has information on this incident to call 9-1-1 or the Detective Bureau at 805.897.2335.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.