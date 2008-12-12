Weather Spotters Needed in Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service in Oxnard is looking for pro-active weather spotters in Santa Barbara County.
As a weather spotter, your reports help provide important ground truth for forecasters who in turn improve forecasts and warnings.
Upon completing the slide show and taking a short test, you will be assigned a personal spotter ID number and will receive a packet in the mail within a week of completion.
You will be asked for the following information:
» Address
» Both home and cell phone numbers
» If you own a rain, wind, temperature gauge or weather station
You do not need to own any weather equipment to become a spotter.
If you have any questions about the program, contact Curt Kaplan at the National Weather Service at [email protected] or 805.988.6615, ext. 461.