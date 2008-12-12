Weather Spotters Needed in Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service in Oxnard is looking for pro-active weather spotters in Santa Barbara County.

As a weather spotter, your reports help provide important ground truth for forecasters who in turn improve forecasts and warnings.

You can become an official weather spotter for the National Weather Service by taking the “Spotter School” training course online at www.wrh.noaa.gov/lox/spotter/course/

Upon completing the slide show and taking a short test, you will be assigned a personal spotter ID number and will receive a packet in the mail within a week of completion.

You will be asked for the following information:

» Address

» Both home and cell phone numbers

» If you own a rain, wind, temperature gauge or weather station

You do not need to own any weather equipment to become a spotter.

If you have any questions about the program, contact Curt Kaplan at the National Weather Service at [email protected] or 805.988.6615, ext. 461.