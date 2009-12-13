Alena Marie: Just Communities Explains School Presentation Series

You may have read recent media coverage regarding a presentation series that Just Communities provided to a Leadership Class at Goleta Valley Junior High last month. As the presenter of the series, I offer this article as part of what I hope becomes a community conversation about the need to address safety and respect in our schools, including for students who are gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).

The goal of the three-session presentation series was to help students foster a safe, respectful and equitable school environment, with sessions related to preventing harassment based on race, sexual orientation and gender. Controversy was ignited by a parent’s complaint that she wasn’t notified about the material related to sexual orientation. While we can’t comment on the Santa Barbara School District’s policies for parental notification, Just Communities believes it’s important that we consider why this program was needed in the first place.

The experiences of students themselves have been largely absent from the public coverage of this incident. Local students affirm the critical need to address LGBT safety at school. As one local high school student said when she heard about the reaction to the GVJHS presentation, “As a junior high student, I was aware of homophobia in my school but I did nothing to confront others about what they might’ve been saying. I kept my thoughts inside, and I assumed that if I said nothing I was safe. It took me two years to realize my silence and fear of being identified as a lesbian or bisexual did not help me or others. In my late sophomore year of high school I came out to myself and eventually to others. Everyday I hear words thrown around that bash the LGBTQ community, and some days I feel incredibly afraid but I push myself through it. I am now the president of my Gay-Straight Alliance and I advocate safety first in my school, because we can then start the path to acceptance — and all teens want to be accepted for who they are.”

Unfortunately, this student’s experience is not unique. In a recent Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network study, 86.2 percent of LGBT students reported being verbally harassed, 44.1 percent reported being physically harassed, and 22.1 percent reported being physically assaulted at school in the past year because of other people’s reactions to their sexual orientation. This lack of safety affects students socially and academically.

A third of LGBT students felt so unsafe that they missed class and LGBT students experience lower GPAs and college aspirations than straight students. We know all too well that homophobia can become deadly as it did when Oxnard eighth-grader Lawrence King lost his life in 2008 at the hands of another student. Just last month, two gay teens were murdered in the United States because of their sexual orientation. The harassment, violence and isolation faced by LGBT youth take a devastating toll on their mental health, as evidenced by the reality that gay youth are two to three times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers, according to a 1989 Health and Human Services Department finding.

Given this reality, it’s our responsibility as a community to provide education that gives youth tools to understand issues of sexual orientation and take action to promote safety in their schools. The state Department of Education agrees; material related to respecting people of all sexual orientations is included in the state standards for junior high students. The Legislature has passed AB 537, which states that public schools have a duty to protect students from discrimination and/or harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The GVJH Leadership teacher sought to fulfill this responsibility by providing an educational opportunity to support student leaders in promoting safety and respect not only for LGBT students, but for all students regardless of race, gender, ability and other identities.

After considering why education on these issues is important, it’s important to address how it’s provided. Just Communities has a strong commitment to providing educational programs that provide opportunities for respectful dialogue in a supportive environment. Our approach includes providing accurate vocabulary about LGBT people, debunking stereotypes, raising awareness about discrimination and harassment, and developing strategy together for how to create a safer school.

A great deal of misinformation has been circulated regarding the content of the GVJHS presentation and many of the activities alleged by the concerned parent go against our practice and principles. For example, we do not believe that it’s appropriate in a classroom setting to ask students to identify their sexual orientation or discuss their parents’ views on public policy issues like Proposition 8, and we would never suggest that students could “become gay” as a result of their friendships. We are disappointed that false claims are distracting parents, educators and students from critical conversations about how to create truly safe schools where harassment, isolation and violence are no longer barriers to learning.

What can you do to promote safety and equity for LGBT youth? Speak up! Violence and discrimination feed on silence, so I encourage you to open up dialogue with your family members, friends and colleagues about issues of homophobia. Communicate with local schools about the importance of education that promotes respect and safety for all students, learn about issues affecting the LGBT community, and work to make the communities and organizations you’re a part of welcoming and inclusive. And please stay in touch with Just Communities. We welcome any questions and ideas you may have about any of our work to advance justice. Contact us at (805) 966-2063 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here for a PDF of Just Communities Central Coast’s course overview for its Goleta Valley Junior High presentation.

Click here for a PDF of the Peer Leadership Course book prepared by Just Communities Central Coast.



— Alena Marie is program manager with Just Communities Central Coast. The nonprofit social justice organization advances justice by building leadership, fostering change, and dismantling all forms of prejudice, discrimination and oppression. Marie supports local schools in promoting educational equity with a focus on eliminating the academic achievement gap.