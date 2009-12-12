Jeff Moehlis: Girls — Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice?

Hopping into the car with my lovely wife Sunday night to go to Muddy Waters Café for the Santa Barbara debut of San Francisco-based indie-pop band Girls, we were greeted on KjEE 92.9 FM by the band’s catchy song “Lust For Life,” a good omen for the upcoming night out.

Not to be confused with Iggy Pop’s song with the same title, this is a jangly, up-tempo, melodica-infused imagination of an ex-girlfriend singing “I wish I had a boyfriend / I wish I had a loving man in my life,” realizing “Now I’m just crazy / I’m totally mad” and concluding that “Maybe if I really tried with all of my heart / Then I could make a brand-new start in love with you.”

Girls is touring in support of its recently released album called, generically enough, Album. The album, a collaboration between (defiantly nongirls) Christopher Owens and Chet “JR” White, has generated significant buzz, including very favorable reviews by the likes of Spin Magazine (which ranked it the fifth-best album of 2009) and Pitchfork.com.

Although such coverage often plays up Owens having been raised as part of the Children of God cult, this is really just a footnote to Girls, whose chiming-guitar-driven, ethereal, retro-ish music quite capably stands on its own.

At Muddy Waters, after strong opening sets by fellow Bay Area bands Dominant Legs and Morning Vendors, an expanded lineup of Girls began with “Lust For Life” to an enthusiastic reception by the sold-out crowd, which spilled out of the venue. It was a show highlight, and, quoting Owens’ later comment, set the tone for “a night of great California pop music.”

Well, this might be California indie-pop music, but don’t get the idea that it’s all sunshine in the Girls’ world.

The band’s lyrics tell of relationships gone sour and emotional turmoil, such as the mournful “Laura,” which admits “I know I’ve made mistakes / But I’m asking you to give me a break,” and the epic “Hellhole Ratrace”, which laments “I’m sick and tired of the way that I feel / I’m sick of dreaming and it’s never for real / I’m all alone with my deep thoughts / I’m all alone with my heartache and my good intentions.” But, notably, these songs channel such downer sentiments to create beautiful pieces of music.

Arguably, the best performance of the show was the encore-opening cover of John Lennon’s “Real Love,” which fit nicely with the sound and laid-back vibe of the Girls’ original material. This was an unexpected treat.

At the end of January, Girls will launch a “world tour” that hits points in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Someday soon we might very well be talking about how lucky we were to have seen them in such an intimate venue.

— Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB.