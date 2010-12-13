Fun and Fit: Walk Off the Weight — Keep On Truckin’

Q&A with K & A

If you're walking and walking but not getting any leaner, it might be time to shift gears

Dear Fun and Fit: I power walk five times a week for 1 hour 20 minutes. I “think” I’m walking roughly 4.5 miles. This is great for my legs. However, I haven’t lost weight, and I still have hips.

In addition, my upper body isn’t getting much action (except from the truckers who drive by on my route LOL)! What can I do to maximize the workout of the areas mentioned above?

— Regards, Charlotte in Escondido

Kymberly: So much news and scoop to share about cardio workouts, women and walking. (Like that alliteration? Wow!)

First, the good news: You haven’t gained weight, courtesy of your power walks. So keep them up. Preventing weight gain is super important for health, energy and continued trucker action.

For the baddish news: The average woman (yes, we know you are above average just by virtue of the walking you are doing) adds 10 pounds of fat for every decade of her adult life. She also loses about five pounds of muscle in those same years. These 10 pounds up and five pounds down add up to ... strength training. Like my addition?

Then here’s more: One pound of lean tissue burns 35 to 50 calories per day. Losing just a half-pound of muscle could cause a weight gain of three pounds per year. And you’re not gaining weight, so the walks are working (almost as hard as you are). Y’all have got to get serious about resistance training to drop those ell-bees (lbs) faster than a trucker drops his load upon delivery.

No way around it — if you really want to lose weight, you have to start a consistent, regular, somewhat intense weight training program that addresses all major muscle groups. (There are lots of great workouts for you at this American Council on Exercise link).

Alexandra: So you are basically doing a lot of this:

And you need more of this:

OK, you don’t actually need to hold that much weight.

There are so many different ways to strength train, but let’s make it easy for you. Just pick up some big ol’ weights and lift ‘em a bit, will you? Try to do eight to 10 repetitions to fatigue with good form with a heavy weight (I am vague here because we don’t know how your lady personage defines heavy), and do as many muscle groups as you can find. If you hear hissing or whimpering, you have found another lonely, wallflower muscle.

As to still having hips, wouldn’t you be a lot shorter if they suddenly disappeared? And what would hold up your trousers? In case you’re a weeee bit interested, you will burn extra calories from weight training after you are done working out. Oh, yeah, baby, post-date glow, aka Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC), which is special fitnessy talk for, “Hey, I’m done working out, but am still burning mykcals at a higher rate even though I’m sitting on the couch watching 30 Rock.”

K: Question for you, Miss Charlotte: Exactly what arm action are you getting when the truckers drive by? Are you waving at them? Sticking out a thumb to hitch a ride? Fending them off? Covering your ears against their horns or whistles? Writing down a fake phone number? Do some upper-body strength training instead, but off road.

A: As a reward for following our advice — and you will — I grant you this wish: You may remove 20 minutes from your walk. Use that time to do your weight training. While hanging out at a truck stop.

Readers: What are your favorite resistance training exercises? What do you do to make your walks fun and fresh?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .