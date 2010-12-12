New Habitat for Humanity Resident Ready for a Real Homecoming

Raquel Do Carmo doesn’t expect to get much sleep when she and her 6-year-old daughter move into their new home in just a few weeks. She’ll be a new homeowner for the first time, a privilege she never expected. So when the pair finally settle down for their first night in their new place, Do Carmo expects an excitement that might keep her awake for a while.

“Anything that you go through in life that’s new, you have that excitement, but you’re also overwhelmed,” she told Noozhawk on Saturday afternoon.

Do Carmo was in the midst of putting the finishing touches on her new home, a place she’s had a huge part in building herself. She’s moving into one of the four residences now standing at 618 San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County site has been in the works for more than three years, and is finally close to completion. Fresh paint coats the walls of Do Carmo’s apartment, and most of the heavy lifting is done. Do Carmo wields a broom and is cleaning up the remnants of the construction. She’s completely in the moment and knows how special moving in will be.

“I’m cleaning with a lot of pride,” she said.

Do Carmo and her 6-year-old daughter currently live at St. Vincent’s Gardens Community Housing, 4200 Calle Real. They share a tiny room at the 75-unit complex, where they’ve lived since May 2009. The home on San Pascual Street will be the first place she’s ever lived on her own.

Originally from Brazil, Do Carmo came to Santa Barbara with her daughter’s father, but after they split up, she went back to Florida to live with her family. After facing some family struggles, she decided it would be best if she, and her daughter, returned to the South Coast, and they moved back at the beginning of last year.

Her daughter went ahead with her father to Santa Barbara, leaving Do Carmo to make the trip across the country alone. With all of her belongings in her car, Do Carmo witnessed a sunset in New Mexico, and clarity begin to set in.

“I remember thinking, imagining and visualizing happiness, whatever form it was going to come in,” she said.

Although she had no place to live lined up, Do Carmo said the move was the best choice she could have made.

“The decisions that I’ve made in my life were definitely to protect my child, and they definitely yielded the best results possible,” she said.

Santa Barbara, along with the rest of the nation, was in the throes of economic recession when she arrived.

“I never thought I would own anything, let alone in Santa Barbara,” she said. “I feel really lucky. I feel that my struggles have paid off somehow.”

The housing at St. Vincent’s became a reality, and Do Carmo now works as an office manager for a childbirth education company. Another person had been chosen for her unit on San Pascual, but when that selection fell through, Do Carmo was called and notified that she would have a chance at ownership. Applicants are low-income and submit an application, which is vetted by credit checks, home visits, and employment and income verification, according to Habitat for Humanity’s Web site. Level of need, willingness to become partners in the program and ability to repay the mortgage are all considered.

Because the other homeowners had already been notified for some time, Do Carmo had some catching up to do. Each family is required to put in 250 sweat-equity hours of work, but Do Carmo estimates she’s put in just under 300.

All the while, her young daughter has witnessed her mother become more empowered. Installing insulation, the home’s beams, lights and windows are just a few of the countless tasks Do Carmo has tackled throughout the process.

“I just want her to see that anything is possible,” she said. “I’d like her to take away that women can do anything.”

And it’s not just her daughter who’s seen a transformation.

“With this experience, I was able to do something I never thought I would,” she said.

When asked about the importance of owning a home in one of the world’s most expensive communities, Do Carmo said she think’s it’s crucial to overall quality of life.

“If Santa Barbara wants to continue to be paradise, there’s got to be something done in regards to housing,” she said.

Without St. Vincent’s and Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organizations, she said she and her daughter would have had to rent a little studio, “and I wouldn’t have the security I have here.”

“It’s hard,” she said. “I know the economy is not good, but I think if you invest in people and you invest in their self esteem ... I think people will be happier overall.”

With a little investment, she said the city of Santa Barbara would reap a better sense of community.

“The city won’t just be beautiful, it will be a happy city,” she said.

A dedication for the Habitat for Humanity units will be held Tuesday, with an open house for the public scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at 618 San Pascual St.

Click here for more information about Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation. Become a fan of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County on Facebook

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.