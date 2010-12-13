Gerald Carpenter: First Presbyterian Church Hosts KDB’s Annual ‘Messiah Sing-Along’

KDB Radio’s popular annual “Messiah Sing-Along,” a kind of interactive concert in which the audience chimes in as the chorus for George Frideric Handel’s majestic oratorio, happens this year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

This special performance of the oratorio — an unstaged, sacred opera about the life of Christ — is a benefit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The superb conductor Phillip McLendon, formerly of the Santa Barbara Master Chorale, will conduct the Santa Barbara City College Chamber Orchestra, with four outstanding soloists, and the choral ensemble known as ... er ...“us.” We will be performing Part One of “The Messiah,” the rousing “Hallelujah Chorus” from Part Two, the “Amen” chorus from Part Three — and some favorite carols.

What makes this event possible is the sheer singability of Handel’s vocal writing. I have spoken, as you may imagine, with many singers over the years, and even I was surprised at how many of them volunteered Handel’s name as their favorite composer. You don’t have to be a professional, or even a trained amateur, to sing in a a Handel chorus — although, of course, being able to carry a tune helps. Even if it is the only public singing you do every year, you’ll be a better person for it.

Although we consider “The Messiah” a “Christmas classic,” it was performed for the first time, in Dublin, for the Easter season, 1742. It was an immediate and enduring hit, which was quite a relief to the composer, having just gone broke again (he was a serial bankrupt). “The Messiah” definitely put him back on his feet, especially after its London premiere, in March 1743.

“As for the Messiah,” wrote British art historian Kenneth Clark, “it is, like Michelangelo’s ‘Creation of Adam,’ one of those rare works that appeal immediately to everyone, and yet is indisputably a masterpiece of the highest order.”

Tickets to the “Messiah Sing-Along” are $10 and that includes the relevant portions of the score (you can bring your own if you have one). Tickets are available at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza, or Santa Barbara Sheet Music, 1036 Santa Barbara St. Click here to purchase tickets online from KDB radio, or call 805.966.4131.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .