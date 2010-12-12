Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:23 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Opens Vacancy Debate with Math Formula

Deliberations over appointment begin Tuesday with a process for elimination

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 12, 2010 | 8:28 p.m.

To narrow the number of Santa Barbara City Council applicants to one from 46, city staff members are recommending a process that pares the field to each sitting council member’s top five choices, and then top three, at which point a nomination process will begin.

To even stand a chance of being appointed to the seat vacated by Councilman Das Williams’ election to the Assembly, applicants must be voted in the top five by two council members in the first round; be written into at least one member’s top three in the second round; and be one of the six council members’ nominations to get into a field of six. From there, an individual needs four roll-call votes to be appointed.

If no nominated candidate can get four votes, the process starts over from the nomination stage.

“There are probably a handful of folks each of us wants to promote, but we don’t know and can’t know what kind of overlap there is,” Mayor Helene Schneider told Noozhawk.

The three-round process is supposed to be an orderly, transparent way to narrow down the huge field in public session.

“The point being, if only one of us is interested in seeing one particular person, you’re never going to get to four votes,” Schneider said.

Because of the Brown Act, which governs access for local public bodies, City Council members cannot discuss the appointment among themselves with all six present, but up to three can meet “with anybody about anything” without declaring an official meeting.

“I’ve been meeting with people individually so I can ask individual questions,” Schneider said of the pool of council hopefuls. “I can tell you no decisions are being made, we’re just hearing out the applicants.”

They can discuss the individuals during the nomination process, especially if it gets to a three-three deadlock scenario, Schneider said.

The city clerk will be on hand at Tuesday’s meeting, so if someone is appointed, the individual can be sworn in then and there, although there will be a more ceremonial welcome in January.

“If one of us changes our mind the next day, it’s too late,” Schneider laughed.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 