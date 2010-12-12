Santa Barbara Council Opens Vacancy Debate with Math Formula

To narrow the number of Santa Barbara City Council applicants to one from 46, city staff members are recommending a process that pares the field to each sitting council member’s top five choices, and then top three, at which point a nomination process will begin.

To even stand a chance of being appointed to the seat vacated by Councilman Das Williams’ election to the Assembly, applicants must be voted in the top five by two council members in the first round; be written into at least one member’s top three in the second round; and be one of the six council members’ nominations to get into a field of six. From there, an individual needs four roll-call votes to be appointed.

If no nominated candidate can get four votes, the process starts over from the nomination stage.

“There are probably a handful of folks each of us wants to promote, but we don’t know and can’t know what kind of overlap there is,” Mayor Helene Schneider told Noozhawk.

The three-round process is supposed to be an orderly, transparent way to narrow down the huge field in public session.

“The point being, if only one of us is interested in seeing one particular person, you’re never going to get to four votes,” Schneider said.

Because of the Brown Act, which governs access for local public bodies, City Council members cannot discuss the appointment among themselves with all six present, but up to three can meet “with anybody about anything” without declaring an official meeting.

“I’ve been meeting with people individually so I can ask individual questions,” Schneider said of the pool of council hopefuls. “I can tell you no decisions are being made, we’re just hearing out the applicants.”



They can discuss the individuals during the nomination process, especially if it gets to a three-three deadlock scenario, Schneider said.

The city clerk will be on hand at Tuesday’s meeting, so if someone is appointed, the individual can be sworn in then and there, although there will be a more ceremonial welcome in January.

“If one of us changes our mind the next day, it’s too late,” Schneider laughed.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.