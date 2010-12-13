South Coast Basks in Summer-Like Weather but It May Be a Memory by Midweek

Sunshine reigns over the weekend but rain is in the forecast beginning Thursday

A blizzard was pummeling the Midwest, and the roof fell in — literally — on the Minnesota Vikings when the Metrodome’s Teflon canopy collapsed under the weight of accumulated snow early Sunday.

In Santa Barbara, however, it was a beautiful summer day ... in December.

Sunday’s high temperature reached 75 degrees, but that wasn’t the hottest Dec. 12 in Santa Barbara history. That record was set in 1956 when the mercury hit 88.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s forecast calls for high temperatures around 70 degrees with sunny skies and calm winds. Enjoy it while it lasts as the weather is expected to begin cooling down Tuesday, with showers possible by the end of the week.

The weather service said Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high around 60.

Beginning on Thursday, there’s a chance of rain expected through Sunday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

