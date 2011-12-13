Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:43 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Acting Superintendent Jack Friedlander Recognizes Student Artwork

Nine students participate in a commissioned project

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | December 13, 2011 | 12:59 p.m.

To show his personal support of the visual arts, SBCC Acting Superintendent/President Dr. Jack Friedlander has selected three pieces of SBCC student art for display in his office from a field of work by nine specially commissioned candidates.

The nine participating students represented three disciplines — ceramics, photography and printmaking — and were recommended for the project by three SBCC faculty members. Dr. Friedlander selected one piece of work in each category.

The recipients were: Greg Bernal, “Yosemite” (ceramics); Michael Martin del Campo, “Sin.presl,ingway” (photography); and Athena Brown, “Big City, Free Flight” (printmaking). Each received $400 from the Foundation for SBCC through a personal donation from Dr. Friedlander. The remaining six students were awarded $50 each.

“I was very impressed with the range of talent shown by the students in developing pieces that combined their aesthetics with mine,” Friedlander said.

Earlier, the students were invited into his office to view his artwork and also studied pictures of artwork at his home.

“The arts play such a crucial role in our society,” Friedlander said. “SBCC supports and promotes the value of the arts, not only through the classroom and the Atkinson Gallery, but in the community as well. I am pleased I personally was able to support both our students and the arts in general through this project.”

All the students who participated were winners, according to Atkinson Gallery Director Dane Goodman, who coordinated the project.

“Each was recommended by a faculty member in their discipline which speaks strongly of their talent,” Goodman said. “They also had an excellent learning opportunity to explore the role of a commissioned artist and to expand their own esthetics to include those of the client.”

The other six students included: Gina Agapito and Mitch Springer (ceramics), Amelia Coyle and Matilda Kjell (photography), and Evelyn Contreras and Britta Young (printmaking). The SBCC faculty involved in the project were professor of art Christopher Bates, assistant professor of art Stephanie Dotson, and professor of graphic design and photography Linda Lowell.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 