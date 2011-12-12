Steven Ainsley, Gregory Faulkner, Elliot Prager Join Cottage Health System Board

They will serve on the volunteer Board of Directors for the nonprofit

Steven Ainsley, Gregory Faulkner and Dr. Elliot Prager have joined the volunteer Board of Directors of the nonprofit Cottage Health System.

Ainsley is president and publisher of Miller-McCune Magazine, a 100,000-circulation bimonthly magazine based in Santa Barbara with a national and international circulation; he was named to the position in 2011.

Before assuming this role, he had worked for The New York Times Company for 31 years, publishing newspapers throughout the United States owned by the company before retiring in early 2010.

Ainsley served as publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press from 1992 to 1999 before moving to Tampa, Fla., to become president and COO of The New York Times Regional Media Group, at that time a group of 21 newspapers located primarily in the southeast United States and California.

Before retirement, Ainsley was serving as publisher of the Boston Globe and Boston.com, the Globe’s website, also owned by The New York Times Company.

He attended the University of Virginia and graduated from New York University.

Faulkner is the managing partner since 1998 of the law firm Mullen & Henzell LLP in Santa Barbara. He first joined the firm in 1984 and became a partner in 1990. A cum laude graduate of Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, he received his bachelor’s degree in English from UC Irvine and also attended Université Paul Valery in Montpellier, France.

In Santa Barbara, he is vice president and a member of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, and formerly served as a director on the boards of the Westmont College Foundation, Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation (vice president), the Hope School District (president) and the Barristers Club of Santa Barbara (president).

Prager has been deeply involved with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital since joining the medical staff in 1974, particularly in its surgical teaching program and operating rooms. A former chairman of the board at Sansum Clinic and director of its fellowship program in colon and rectal surgery, Prager was also an associate clinical professor of surgery at USC Medical School, where he traveled monthly for many years to teach and mentor the university’s surgical residents. In addition to his long involvement in the surgical teaching program at SBCH, he has been medical director of its operating room. Before coming to Santa Barbara, he was chief of colon rectal surgery at Philadelphia Naval Hospital.

A graduate of Dartmouth College, where he was Phi Beta Kappa and a senior fellow in Greek and Roman literature, Prager received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, followed by an internship and general surgery residency at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City, and a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Lahey Clinic in Massachusetts. Most recently he earned an MC/MPA from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in 2005. In 2010, Prager received the Hospital Hero Award for Santa Barbara County from the National Health Foundation.

The members of the Cottage board guide the nonprofit Cottage Health System in its mission of providing superior health care to the communities cared for by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a regional trauma center and teaching hospital, and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Last year, the hospitals provided inpatient care for more than 20,000 people, treated more than 64,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,500 newborns. With a staff of 3,000, Cottage is the largest private employer in the county.

— Janet O’Neill is the public affairs director for Cottage Health System.