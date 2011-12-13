Darryl Genis: Santa Barbara Police Making ‘Malicious, Unfounded’ Attacks

[In response to a commentary Noozhawk published Sunday from Officer Eric Beecher, president of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, attorney Darryl Genis issued the following statement Monday.]

“Obviously, the Santa Barbara Police Department is running very scared for them to resort to making malicious and vicious unfounded personal attacks upon me and to falsely accuse me of any wrongdoing for warning the public of an eminent danger.

“I guess it is not surprising that SBPD would try to beat me up in the media and attempt to break the bones of my professional reputation, given how they have circled the wagons in the face of numerous and shocking revelations uncovered by investigative journalist Peter Lance.

“It is disheartening that SBPD could not just do its job protecting the public from thugs, even if the thug turns out to be one of their own.”

— Darryl Genis is a Santa Barbara attorney.

Darryl Genis Complaint