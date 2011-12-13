Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Devereux California Honors Kristina Keim with 2011 Culture of Caring Award

She is recognized for her work helping people reach their goals at Devereux's Lompoc center

By Janis Johnson for Devereux California | December 13, 2011 | 1:54 p.m.

Amy Evans, left, presents Kristina Keim with the 2011 Devereux Culture of Caring Award.
Amy Evans, left, presents Kristina Keim with the 2011 Devereux Culture of Caring Award. (Devereux California photo)

Kristina Keim was recently honored as the recipient of the 2011 Culture of Caring Award by Amy Evans, executive director of Devereux California.

The annual award recognizes the outstanding personal and professional service of a direct care staff from each of the 15 Devereux centers and among 6,000 employees across the country. Every center’s award winner typifies the spirit of caring which has long been the hallmark of Devereux’s mission and the legacy of its founder, Helena Devereux.

During the year and a half that Keim has worked as a personal attendant for Devereux California, she has made a significant impact on many lives dependent on the assistance provided by Devereux’s Supported Living Services program in Lompoc in Santa Barbara’s North County.

Keim started with Devereux part time, but she soon found that her passion was in supporting people who have challenges in achieving their goal to enjoy life, living in the community, so she moved to full time as soon as she could.

“With her great knack for supporting people with their goals and their independence, Kristina works with them through the community network, and she takes the initiative to resolve the many different situations she encounters,” said Caitlin Mackintosh, adult program director. “She always goes above and beyond what is required of her, always with a smile on her face and with her focus on the best interest of her people’s health and welfare.

“Kristina is also a competent, committed communicator. She represents Devereux in a positive manner, even when faced with important challenges, including the funding issues facing our service system.”

Evans added: “Kristina shows tremendous compassion and caring for the individuals we serve; and her composed, consistent, encouraging presence is felt by all. We value Kristina’s strength and support of Devereux’s mission and our team, as she continues to perform as an outstanding role model for other staff and members of the local community.”

Runner-up nominees were Halima Fadila, Mary Avila, Greta Romero and Leigh Marrin.

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of this nation’s largest nonprofit behavioral health-care organization, providing services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and emotional, behavioral disorders.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.

