First District Residents Sought for County Board, 2 Commissions

Positions open on Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and Commission for Women

By Jeremy Tittle for Santa Barbara County | updated logo | December 16, 2011 | 12:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and the Commission for Women.

“Serving on a county board or commission is an excellent opportunity for area residents to become actively involved with local government and provide valuable insight on important issues,” Carbajal said. “I encourage those with an interest in historic preservation or alcohol and drug issues to consider applying for one of these vacancies.”

Applicants must reside within the First District of Santa Barbara County. The following is a brief description of the subject commissions:

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: Advises the county and the public on matters relating to county alcohol and drug programs, including budget, strategic planning and programming. Open to all members of the public, including those who have received drug and/or alcohol treatment or rehabilitation services.

» Commission for Women: Advises the Board of Supervisors in critical areas affecting women that include, but are not limited to, employment, housing, education, legal issues, sexual assault, discrimination, domestic violence, health and child care.

» Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee: Advises the Board of Supervisors and other county departments on issues relating to preservation and interpretation of historic sites and structures in the county unincorporated area. Applicants should have knowledge or experience with land use issues, architecture and local history.

For an application form, click here or call Supervisor Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

The application deadline for consideration is Jan. 13, 2012.

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive assistant for Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 

