Student Choirs Sing Songs of the Season to Greet Travelers at Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers the first in a string of groups scheduled to perform through Friday in the airport's new lobby

The sweet songs of Christmas greeted visitors arriving in Santa Barbara on Monday as the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers kicked off a week of music at the Santa Barbara Airport.

About two dozen high school students offered up holiday classics, with the airport’s ample new lobby providing impressive acoustics for the music. One after another, travelers descended down the escalator toward the lobby, each lighting up with a smile after seeing the singers.

Travelers aren’t the only ones who are invited to enjoy the festive tunes this week. The public is welcome to attend the concerts, which last through Friday, according to Lynn Houston, the airport’s marketing specialist.

On Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir & Combo will perform beginning at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, a whole day of music is in store, with the SBCC In-House Brass Quintet beginning at noon, the Isla Vista first-grade group playing at 4 p.m. and the Young Singers Club at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the San Marcos High School Madcappella will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the week closes out at 5 p.m. Friday with the Young Singers Club.

Parking is available at the airport’s short-term public parking lot near the airline terminal. The parking rate is $2 for the first 60 minutes and $1 for each additional hour.



Changes to the program schedule will be posted on the airport’s Web site, FlySBA.com.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .