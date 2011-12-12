Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Jewelry Mart in Goleta Offers Priceless Pieces at Discounted Prices

Hollister Avenue store can help put a little sparkle in your holidays, and every day

By Alejandro Cardenas for The Jewelry Mart | December 12, 2011 | 3:27 p.m.

Some call it Old Town, others call it downtown, but The Jewelry Mart has called its Hollister Avenue location in Goleta home for the past 20 years.

Is it the hub of retail shopping? Nope, but it’s full of smart retailers who put service and pricing above the location, for today’s price-savvy shoppers.

Opened in 1991 by Alejandro Cardenas and Jon Hazeltine, The Jewelry Mart patterned itself after the large jewelry districts found in large urban areas such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. Their store is designed to wow customers upon entering with an eclectic selection of fine jewelry and timepieces.

“We try to cover all the bases and feel we do a pretty good job of it,” Cardenas said. “Whether it’s a first pair of diamond studs you want for your teenage daughter, or a custom-designed ring for an important anniversary, we have the product and skill to match any taste — and budget.”

The Jewelry Mart’s extensive collection includes karat gold and sterling silver jewelry, which are sold by weight, offing clients the very best price for their dollar. Many retailers place their pieces in beautiful boxes and they look great, but when they’re taken out of the box they are paper thin and gram for gram are often up to three times what a customer would pay at The Jewelry Mart.

The same goes for diamonds. The Jewelry Mart has a great selection of ready-to-buy diamond rings, pendants, earrings and more at real discounts comparable to any online or large discount retailer. If you don’t find what your looking for, the staff at The Jewelry Mart aren’t just salespeople — they are trained, professional bench jewelers with the ability to create exactly what you need, quickly and affordably.

As members of the Polygon jewelers network, The Jewelry Mart has access to thousands of loose diamonds, available for their clients to review. Oh, and The Jewelry Mart has nice boxes, too!

Timepieces have been a cornerstone in the store, and The Jewelry Mart is an authorized dealer for Citizen, Bulova, Seiko, Luminox and its newest line, Michael Kors.

In addition to competitive prices, The Jewelry Mart offers extras including free adjustments and free battery replacements for the life of the watch.

So whether you’re looking for a special gift or a little something to reward yourself, come into The Jewelry Mart, where you will enter as a shopper but leave as a valued client and friend.

The Jewelry Mart, at 5050 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, is a member of the Jewelers of America, the California Jewelers Association and an A-plus rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business.

The store is open daily through Christmas. For more information, call 805.683.6468. Click here to follow The Jewelry Mart on Twitter for huge holiday discounts.

Alejandro Cardenas is a co-owner of The Jewelry Mart.

