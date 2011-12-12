Trinity Episcopal Church Hosting Community Sing-Along and Wassail Party

Friday's event will feature an appearance by Mrs. Claus and the poetry of Diane Wyman

The Community Christmas Carol Sing-Along and Wassail Party is set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The community is welcome to combine voices in singing favorite and new carols of the season.

The poetry of Diane Wyman will be featured, interspersed with the singing. Special guests Jane Hahn, soprano and flute, and Willi Rose, composer and piano, will offer carol settings.

The traditional Wassail Party follows the sing-along with a wassailing procession, a special guest appearance by Mrs. Claus and more carols by the fireside.

The Community Christmas Carol Sing-along and Wassail Party has been a holiday favorite for 28 years.

For more information, call 805.965.7419 or 805.687.0189.

— David Gell represents Trinity Episcopal Church.