Allan Hancock College Can Help Students with Financial Aid

The Allan Hancock College Financial Aid office distributed nearly $18 million in student federal and state financial aid and scholarships during the 2011-12 academic year.

Find out how to apply for financial aid to help with your college costs.

The application process is quick and easy — and those who qualify may receive funding for enrollment fees, books and living expenses.

Don’t let college costs get in the way of your future.

Spring online registration continues through Jan. 25. Classes will begin the week of Jan. 22.

Click here or call 805.922.6966 x3200 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.