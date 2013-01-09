Anacapa Students to Explore History of American Music with Two Performances

Anacapa School’s performing arts and ensemble music classes are joining forces to present “Born in the U.S.A.: A History of American Music” at Center Stage Theater for two performances.

The performances, at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12, will feature Anacapa’s talented students as they take a musical look at American music through the years with music by Stephen Foster, Scott Joplin, the big band era, Elvis, Motown, disco and more.

“The students have worked very hard to perfect their interpretations of these American classics,” performing arts teacher Salli Eve said. “We are so fortunate to be able to have Center Stage Theater where these young performers can shine.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Anacapa School students are free when showing their school ID at the box office.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Center Stage box office or online by clicking here.