Cam Gittler Elected Board President for Junior League of Santa Barbara

Cam Gittler has been elected to serve as the 2012-13 president of the Board of Directors for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Gittler has been involved with the Junior League since 2000 and has served in other roles with the organization, including membership chair, membership council director and president-elect.

She is an estates agent with Coldwell Banker in Montecito.

Gittler earned a master’s degree from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

Other officers who have been named to the 2012-13 Junior League of Santa Barbara Board of Directors include Angela Bolea as president-elect, Dawn Thatcher as finance council director, Katie Chorlton as communications council director, Jennifer Hall as membership council director and Michelle Piotrowski as community council director.

— Kelly Cornell-Weichbrod is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.