Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:56 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Project in Santa Barbara

Construction of the 12-home development at 822 and 824 E. Canon Perdido St. is likely to begin in March

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 13, 2012 | 1:21 a.m.

Twelve Santa Barbara families will help build and purchase their own affordable homes on East Canon Perdido Street, thanks for the largest local Habitat for Humanity project to date.

Local rental vacancy rates are at the lowest level in years, at 1 percent, and many families are doubling up or living in “unspeakable conditions” in order to afford a home, said Janet Garufis, a Habitat board member and president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

This 12-home development of affordable homes is the third Habitat for Humanity project in Santa Barbara and will house 43 people, including 20 children.

The 19,000-square-foot lot at 822 and 824 E. Canon Perdido St. was purchased with $1.4 million of Santa Barbara federal housing and Redevelopment Agency funding in December 2010. Community donations and volunteers will help build the homes, and construction is likely to start in March.

Habitat for Humanity depends on community support, volunteers and funding to fulfill its mission of providing affordable housing, Executive Director Joyce McCullough said, adding that the design is beautiful, livable and sustainable.

Families will pay a small sum to cover closing costs, a monthly mortgage that will go toward future housing projects, and all adults will put in at least 250 hours of “sweat equity” to help build the homes. Qualified families earn $30,000 to $60,000 for a family of four, and will pay a mortgage that doesn’t exceed 35 percent of their annual income.

The homes will qualify as affordable houses for 90 years.

“It means a lot,” said Arturo Pacheco and his family of five, who were selected for the Canon Perdido homes. “It will be a better place to live, especially with the kids going to school; they will have more space to do their homework.”

Pacheco is a landscape contractor and has been helping save and move some of the plants and trees on the property before construction begins next year.

Joyce McCullough, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, thanks the city, community volunteers and donors, and the architects, engineers and contractors who will be working to build the 12-home complex on Canon Perdido Street. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Joyce McCullough, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, thanks the city, community volunteers and donors, and the architects, engineers and contractors who will be working to build the 12-home complex on Canon Perdido Street. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

He learned about Habitat for Humanity’s project in a local laundry facility, when he picked up a newspaper that had a story about it. His family went to orientations, applied and had a home visit before being chosen for this project.

The Pachecos — Arturo, Marisol and their children, Gabriela, Daniel and Isabel — will be getting a three-bedroom home on the property and end their lifelong quest for rentals. They currently live in a small apartment where Arturo and Marisol sleep in the living room and the two girls share a bed because of the lack of space. Gabriela and Daniel already attend Santa Barbara High School, which is right across the street.

The Lintons will also be getting a home in this project. Lars, a pastor at Calvary Chapel, Emily and their daughters Lindy, 5 months, and Lydia, 2½ , didn’t expect to be selected, with so many other needy families.

“At the orientation on the Eastside, we couldn’t even get in the doors — there were thousands of people,” Emily said.

“It was really by the grace of God that we were selected,” Lars said.

Lindy has a congenital heart defect, and the news that they had been selected for a home was welcome good news after spending two months at a hospital.

“We were just both weeping; it had been a month of mountain highs and valley lows,” Lars said.

They’re looking forward to being part of a community, instead of having to move around more often and never make strong connections with neighbors. Emily has lived in an unconverted garage and they currently live in an apartment plagued with mold and sewer problems.

At the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning, Mayor Helene Schneider said she hopes the project will add to the Eastside and Milpas Street area’s community pride.

In true Santa Barbara style, the existing cottages on the property are being used for Fire Department trainings, she added.

Chief Andy DiMizio, who retires after Friday, thanked Habitat for letting his crews use the buildings, since real residences offer the most practical training experience. 

“As long as Habitat is here to provide affordable housing, City Fire will be here to protect that housing,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 