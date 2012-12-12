Grenade at Park Forces Lockdown of Santa Maria High

A deficient, vintage World War II hand grenade found in a park across the street from Santa Maria High School put the campus on lockdown for two hours Wednesday as Santa Maria police waited for the bomb squad.

Sgt. Chris Nartatez said officers were called to Buena Vista Park in the 200 block of West Morrison Avenue about 11:08 a.m. Wednesday after city workers discovered what appeared to be a hand grenade with a pin still in it.

The high school was put on lockdown, and the northwest corner of the school — closest to the park — was evacuated, Nartatez said.

Sidewalks and a portion of the street were also closed off until the bomb squad arrived at 1:30 p.m., he said.

“They made a visual inspection of the grenade and found it inert,” Nartatez said.

The bomb squad took possession of the inert grenade, he said, and the investigation of how and who left the grenade in the park is ongoing.

Classes at the high school have resumed.

