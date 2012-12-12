Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

January Declared ‘Business Month’ in Carpinteria

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | December 12, 2012 | 1:54 p.m.

At Monday evening’s standing-room-only Carpinteria City Council meeting, recently selected Mayor Brad Stein awarded his first proclamation, declaring “January 2013 as Business Month” in Carpinteria.

Accepting the proclamation were Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Lynda Lang and annual awards banquet chair Karen Graf.

Also that evening, two recently elected City Council members, Fred Shaw and Wade Nomura, were seated on the Carpinteria City Council, followed by a farewell celebration for outgoing Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington.

Councilman Joe Armendariz had resigned earlier in the year.

Once the council was seated, the members selected Stein as mayor (not his first time) and Gregg Carty as vice mayor.

During public comment, Graf invited the general public to the Community Awards Banquet, which is slated for Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

