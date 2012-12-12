ALO, LoaTree Hosting ‘Le Cirque du Libération’ New Year’s Eve Bash

Come one, come all to Le Cirque du Libération, an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration presented by ALO and LoaTree on Dec. 31 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $100.

For tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.962.7776.

Expect dazzling lights, unforgettable spectacles and epic musical feats. You are the circus, so dress accordingly, whether you are a circus performer, merrymaker, jolly clown, sparkly ringmaster or a beast in need of liberation.

An incredible night of music awaits featuring support act Huckle. The singer-songwriter-guitarist is always ready to dig his toes and guitar licks into the friendly confines at SOhO.

Ending the evening and blowing open the doors to 2013 will be two full sets by ALO. This show continues a national tour in support of their critically acclaimed album, Sounds Like This.

Joining ALO on stage and holding down the low end will be special guest and good friend Ron Johnson, bass player extraordinaire (Warren Haynes Band, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe).

As with all ALO shows, surprises will abound and the crowd will pulse as 2012 comes to a close.

— David Fortson represents LoaTree.