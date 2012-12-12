Male Juvenile Shot in the Face in Lompoc

Lompoc police are investigating a shooting shortly before midnight Tuesday that left a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his face.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North M Street on a call of a male bleeding from his face.

Upon investigation, according to Strange, the officers discovered the victim had been shot in the face while inside a residence he was visiting in the 400 block of North M Street.

No further details were available. He said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

