Man Arrested After Violent Incident at Goleta Home

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges stemming from a violent incident Tuesday at a Goleta home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Tyson Martin of Goleta was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after the incident, which occurred sometime before 8 a.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Aberdeen Avenue, Lt. Butch Arnoldi said.

Martin was arrested after he allegedly used a shovel to smash out several windows and a portion of the front door of his wife’s residence, Arnoldi said.

After gaining access to the home, Martin is believed to have physically assaulted his wife before getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene, Arnoldi said.

Deputies were called to the scene and quickly spotted Martin’s vehicle, Arnoldi said. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but Martin did not comply and pulled back into the driveway of his residence, Arnoldi said.

“The suspect then exited his vehicle and charged deputies yelling, ‘Shoot me, just shoot me!’” Arnoldi said. “One of the deputies then deployed his Taser, which struck the suspect in the back, and the suspect immediately fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.”

Prior to the incident, Martin had been enrolled in a private drug-rehabilitation center in the Los Angeles area, but had been taken to UCLA Medical Center for treatment of mental-health issues, Arnoldi said.

Upon his release from the hospital, Martin was refused readmission to the treatment facility, Arnoldi said, and returned to Goleta via taxi after his wife refused to pick him up.

Martin was charged with inflicting injury on spouse; vandalism of over $400; obstructing/resisting a police officer; failure to yield; preventing/dissuading a witness; and possession of an illegal weapon, Arnoldi said.

He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail.

