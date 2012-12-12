Police Release Photo of Man Suspected of Using Stolen Credit Card at Jewelry Store

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Wednesday in seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a small jewelry store in downtown Santa Barbara on Oct. 30.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact Detective Dan McGrew at 805.897.2330 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.