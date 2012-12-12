Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Dec. 20

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | December 12, 2012 | 4:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites the community to have Coffee with a Cop.

Please join us for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different coffee shop venues throughout the city. No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara police officer (or anyone else who might show up) about anything that may concern you.

Our last event on the north end was a huge success! The place was packed with folks from neighborhoods across the city, the business community, local government, and the Police Department discussing quality of life issues and exchanging ideas.

This time we’ll be on the Mesa, from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 at The Good Cup, 1819 Cliff Drive, Suite C.

Call 805.897.2407 for more information.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
