Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Welcomes New Members, Approves Special-Ed Administrator

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 12, 2012 | 7:46 p.m.

Helen Rodriguez
Helen Rodriguez

The new members of the Santa Barbara school board took their seats Tuesday night, joining new president Monique Limon, vice president Kate Parker and member Ed Heron.

Gayle Eidelson and Pedro Paz won seats on the board in the Nov. 6 election, and Heron was re-elected. They will replace outgoing board members Susan Deacon and Annette Cordero, who have served since 2008 and 2004, respectively.

The new board got to deliver good news and formally approve the 180-day school year, after Proposition 30 ensured that the district could eliminate some of the furlough days negotiated earlier this year.

Board members unanimously approved a new assistant superintendent of special education to replace Kerri Mills, who left the district earlier this year to take a job with the Mount Diablo Unified School District in Concord.

Mills guided the district through implementing the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team action plan for an overhaul of the special-education program.

Helen Rodriguez, current director of SELPA and special education for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, will join the district Jan. 7 with a salary of $130,000.

Rodriguez, who speaks fluent Spanish, received her master’s degree in educational leadership from UCLA and is working on a doctorate in the same field.

“Ms. Rodriguez is a tireless advocate for students with disabilities, and I am confident she will be able to continue the great work that Dr. Kerri Mills provided to the community,” Superintendent Dave Cash said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Helen and having her in our school district.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 