Police Investigating Body Found in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police investigators said Wednesday that no signs of foul play were found in the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found in the north part of the city.

Officers were called to the 700 block of North Lincoln Street about 11:38 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby walking through an alley saw a person lying on the ground unresponsive, according to police Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

A 54-year-old Hispanic man, who was living with family in a nearby apartment complex, was discovered on a driveway behind a home, Nartatez said.

The death is being called “suspicious” as the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office and investigators examine all factors, according to Nartatez.

Police blocked off a portion of the alley Wednesday.

Family members of the victim, whose name was not released, and residents of the nearby apartment complex huddled outside the crime scene in the rain and waited for information from investigators.

“At this point, we don’t see any sign of foul play,” Nartatez said.

He said the male victim has no visible injuries, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

