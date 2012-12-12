Williams Presents Assembly Proclamation Honoring Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Staff

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday toured Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for the first time and presented an official California Assembly proclamation to hospital Vice President Wende Cappetta, Cottage Health System Executive Vice-President/COO Steven Fellows, Robin Knauss, M.D., medical director of the SYVCH Emergency Department, and hospital staff, SYVCH Foundation board members and SYVCH Auxiliary volunteers assembled on the grounds of the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.

Williams presented the official proclamation in recognition of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital’s achievements of 15 consecutive quarters of Patient Satisfaction rated above 97 percent in the Emergency Department; and for overall ranking among the top 41 hospitals where patients said their pain was “always” well controlled per Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey.

“Thank you so much for presenting us with this proclamation,” Cappetta said. “It means so much to all of us to have you recognize our commitment to excellence. We are very proud to have achieved 97 percent patient satisfaction and top scores in patient pain management; and are proud to have you here celebrating with us.”

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.