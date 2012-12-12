Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Williams Presents Assembly Proclamation Honoring Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Staff

By Laura Kath for the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital | December 12, 2012 | 12:29 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday toured Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for the first time and presented an official California Assembly proclamation to hospital Vice President Wende Cappetta, Cottage Health System Executive Vice-President/COO Steven Fellows, Robin Knauss, M.D., medical director of the SYVCH Emergency Department, and hospital staff,  SYVCH Foundation board members and SYVCH Auxiliary volunteers assembled on the grounds of the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.

Williams presented the official proclamation in recognition of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital’s achievements of 15 consecutive quarters of Patient Satisfaction rated above 97 percent in the Emergency Department; and for overall ranking among the top 41 hospitals where patients said their pain was “always” well controlled per Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey.

“Thank you so much for presenting us with this proclamation,” Cappetta said. “It means so much to all of us to have you recognize our commitment to excellence. We are very proud to have achieved 97 percent patient satisfaction and top scores in patient pain management; and are proud to have you here celebrating with us.”

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 