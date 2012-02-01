Andrew Firestone to Emcee Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Literacy Gala

Tickets are available now for 'A Seussical Ball,' planned for March 24 at the Coral Casino

The Junior League of Santa Barbara announced this week that local celebrity Andrew Firestone will be the emcee for its Fifth Annual Literacy Gala: A Seussical Ball on March 24.

In the Santa Barbara community, Firestone is known for his appearance as the third bachelor on ABC’s The Bachelor, as well as being a well-known event host and emcee for many local fundraisers and events.

As senior vice president at West Coast Asset Management in Santa Barbara, Firestone focuses on further developing WCAM relationships with new and existing clients. Before joining WCAM, he worked with BancBoston Robertson Stephens in San Francisco initially in OTC trading and subsequently managing the trading activity of a $500 million portfolio for the largest private client broker team at the firm.

After BancBoston, he was hired by HIFX Inc., a foreign exchange specialist, to open its first office in the United States. After returning to Santa Barbara, Firestone worked for his family’s wine business and most recently for Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts. He supports several local organizations in addition to the Junior League, specifically Direct Relief International and the Santa Barbara Children’s Museum.

This year’s popular fundraiser will be held once again at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito. The event will feature a silent and live auction, awards, dinner and dancing, and proceeds from the fundraiser support the Junior League of Santa Barbara and its many youth literacy projects in the community.

Last year’s Literacy Gala was a sold-out event and raised more than $74,000. This year, the Junior League aims to raise $100,000 for its local youth literacy programs.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Andrew Firestone emcee our 2012 Literacy Gala,” Junior League of Santa Barbara President Erin Muslera said. “We look forward to the charisma he will provide at our event, and as always, we are appreciative of his continued support of our organization and our focus on youth literacy. See you there!”

Tickets for the Fifth Annual Literacy Gala are on sale now at www.jlsantabarbara.org. For more information about how to donate to or sponsor this event, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Junior League of Santa Barbara thanks its sponsors: Lindsey Communications, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, The Garage of Santa Barbara and Open Air Photobooth.

— Kielle Horton is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.