Body of Former Carpinterian Found in San Luis Obispo County

A hunter found dead Wednesday night near Edna Ranch in San Luis Obispo County has been identified as Joel Robert Schnackenberg, 48, formerly of Carpinteria.

Schnackenberg, of rural San Luis Obispo County, had gone hunting by himself Wednesday morning and was reported missing by his wife, Karin, when he failed to return. After a three-hour search by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, Schnackenberg was found dead of a single gunshot to the chest at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, foul play is not suspected and officials have not ruled out an accidental shooting. The investigation is continuing and an autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Schnackenberg, who was semi-retired after a successful career at the Chicago Board of Trade, was a member of the family that owns Santa Barbara’s Agri-Turf Supplies, 2257 Las Positas Road. The 1978 graduate of Carpinteria High was a football and basketball star for the Warriors.

It is not the first time the Schnackenberg family has been struck by tragedy recently. In March 2007, Schnackenberg’s niece, Malia Schnackenberg, a 19-year-old SBCC student, was killed when her car was struck as she was trying to turn left onto southbound Highway 101 out of La Conchita.

Write to [email protected]