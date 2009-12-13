Ringing Rotarians from Sunrise Club Brighten Day for Salvation Army
Fundraising rings a familiar bell for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise
By Diana Washburn | December 13, 2009 | 8:24 p.m.
For more than 10 years, members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise have been ringing bells for the Salvation Army to raise money during the holiday season.
There is a lively competition among local Rotary Clubs to see which club brings in the most money each week, and so far this year Sunrise is ahead.
Sunrise Rotarians bring out their family members, including pets, to entertain holiday shoppers. The Sunrise Ukulele Group can even be heard playing Christmas songs in front of Nordstrom.
— Diana Washburn is public relations chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
