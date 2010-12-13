Bill Rosen Re-Elected President of Goleta Water District Board

Bill Rosen, president of the Board of Directors of the Goleta Water District, has been re-elected for a second term.

Rosen was elected in the general election held in 2008. In 2009, the board elected him president.

“I am humbled by the support shown for me by the board members. I have tried to work for the best interests for the district,” he said. “During the past year, the board has made substantial improvements in district operations. It has restructured its debt improving cash flow, instituted a new open and transparent budget process to ensure that all costs are necessary and justified, developed capital improvement plan for district facilities, and corrected several errors of the past related to billing, adopted a new conflict of interest policy and code of conduct, revised its contracting policies to eliminate unfavorable provisions, and retained a firm to undertake a cost of service study.”

To deal with a sales revenue shortage at the end of the last fiscal year, the district cut more than $1 million from expenses.

Rosen said that despite these reforms, there is much work to do, and that the work of General Manager John McInnes and his staff has been vital to the readjustment of the district’s operations.

“Without their dedicated work, the district could not operate,” Rosen said.

Re-election to the presidential position is a rare occurrence. Usually, board members serve a one-year term and then another member is elected to the position.

Rosen is a former New York municipal attorney. He has lived in the Goleta area for the past seven years. He is a member of the board of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Goleta Water District is the largest special district serving the Goleta-Santa Barbara area, with about 80,000 covering an area from Santa Barbara to the Gaviota Coast.