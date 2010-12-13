County Considering Hiring Freeze as Budget Talks Loom

Alternatives to the pension system will be part of the discussion to address a $90 million shortfall

Preparing for a long winter sure to bring painful budget talks, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a hiring freeze in the county’s departments.

In October, former CEO Mike Brown pointed out 18 significant fiscal issues facing the county. A budget shortfall of about $90 million in 2011-12 is expected, and part of that sum is a result of changes to the county’s retirement system, which are projected to result in more than $30 million in unplanned costs.

Last month, the county’s new CEO, Chandra Wallar, told Noozhawk that the Board of Supervisors put together a committee to explore alternatives to the pension system, such as a two-tier plan that would cut benefits for new hires.

“Going into the budget talks, we will have some ideas to pursue,” Wallar said, adding that although the supervisors ultimately will make the final decision, she feels like there’s a real interest in the two-tier approach. “Current pensions, for the most part, are not sustainable.”

One option the board will mull over Tuesday will be no hiring without the board’s approval. Staff would have to report to the board on positions needing to be filled, and the departments would have to justify the hirings and get a recommendation from the county CEO. The board also could specify exceptions to the freeze, or put the onus on the county CEO to determine whether the position should be filled.

Current recruiting and job offers in the works also could be evaluated, and overtime costs associated with the freeze will be discussed.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Room at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

