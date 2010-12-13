Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:00 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Considering Hiring Freeze as Budget Talks Loom

Alternatives to the pension system will be part of the discussion to address a $90 million shortfall

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 13, 2010 | 10:20 p.m.

Preparing for a long winter sure to bring painful budget talks, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a hiring freeze in the county’s departments.

In October, former CEO Mike Brown pointed out 18 significant fiscal issues facing the county. A budget shortfall of about $90 million in 2011-12 is expected, and part of that sum is a result of changes to the county’s retirement system, which are projected to result in more than $30 million in unplanned costs.

Last month, the county’s new CEO, Chandra Wallar, told Noozhawk that the Board of Supervisors put together a committee to explore alternatives to the pension system, such as a two-tier plan that would cut benefits for new hires.

“Going into the budget talks, we will have some ideas to pursue,” Wallar said, adding that although the supervisors ultimately will make the final decision, she feels like there’s a real interest in the two-tier approach. “Current pensions, for the most part, are not sustainable.”

One option the board will mull over Tuesday will be no hiring without the board’s approval. Staff would have to report to the board on positions needing to be filled, and the departments would have to justify the hirings and get a recommendation from the county CEO. The board also could specify exceptions to the freeze, or put the onus on the county CEO to determine whether the position should be filled.

Current recruiting and job offers in the works also could be evaluated, and overtime costs associated with the freeze will be discussed.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Room at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 