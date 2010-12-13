Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:09 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Donnelly Returns to Coach Volleyball at Bishop Diego

He previously played at San Marcos and the University of the Pacific, and coached at Laguna Blanca

By Ashley Schapitl | December 13, 2010 | 7:46 p.m.

Jason Donnelly, who made a name for himself coaching a local high school to 14 Condor League championships and successful CIF campaigns, is returning to Santa Barbara to take the helm of the Bishop Diego High School boys’ volleyball program.

Having spent the past three seasons as the first assistant women’s volleyball coach at Rutgers University, Donnelly said he is looking forward to getting back to his roots. A former CIF Division 4A Co-Coach of the Year and the 2006-07 Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Coach of the Year, Donnelly brings a wealth of experience to the Bishop Diego squad, which competes in the highly competitive Tri-Valley league.

“Santa Barbara is a volleyball town, and there is no reason that Bishop shouldn’t have a very successful program,” Donnelly said. “Bishop Diego has always produced top-level student-athletes, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Cardinal family.”

Donnelly played volleyball at San Marcos High School and then at the University of the Pacific in Stockton from 1993 to 1996. After many successful years at Laguna Blanca, he returned to his native New Jersey to take the first assistant’s position at Rutgers.

He said he enjoyed coaching at the next level, but the desire for a milder “winter season” was the driving force for returning to California. In addition to coaching at Bishop Diego, Donnelly will be coaching club volleyball in Santa Barbara.

Bishop Diego Athletic Director Dan Peeters said he is pleased to have found such an experienced coach to replace Joe Reiken, who stepped away from coaching to become Bishop’s assistant head of school this year.

“Jason’s record speaks for itself,” Peeters said. “We’re looking forward to him bringing his expertise to Bishop.”

Bishop Diego’s varsity squad returns eight players from last year’s team.

The school is an independent, co-ed, Catholic high school that welcomes students of all faiths.

— Ashley Snider, class of 1982, is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Diego High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 