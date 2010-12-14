Community Opening Doors for Foster Dad, Family in Need of New Home

Kevin Ziegler says he is humbled by the outpouring of support, and now hopes to raise the money needed to move into a rental before Christmas

After Noozhawk published a story two weeks ago about a foster family and their housing needs, the community has stepped up to help. The family has even tentatively secured a new home, but now is working to raise the money needed to move in.

Ventura residents Tammy and Kevin Ziegler, who recently brought two foster children into their home, along with their three biological children and one adopted child, were told they would need to move to accommodate the new additions to their family. The three-bedroom mobile home the Zieglers live in is too small for eight people, according to the coach community’s by-laws, and the family must find a new home by Jan. 1.

The story was published Nov. 30, and the community responded immediately. A handful of regulars at the Montecito Starbucks, where Ziegler works as a manager, gave the family a gift card to buy groceries. Hope 4 Kids Preschool awarded a scholarship to take care of their youngest child. Another customer asked the family about toys they wouldn’t be able to afford for their children for Christmas, and she has invited the family to her home in Montecito for Christmas dinner and presents.

Ziegler told Noozhawk on Monday that it has been humbling to watch people coming forward to give. But their biggest need hasn’t yet been met.

When a friend’s effort to get a house for the family to live in rent free fell through, the family began looking at other options. Ziegler has finished the background check to rent a 1,600-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Ventura for $2,100 a month. Now, his focus is coming up with the deposit, which amounts to $5,500, as well as $1,900 on the house note for their mobile home, which the family is actively trying to sell.

The property manager has agreed to rent the home to the family, and Ziegler said he even dropped by to meet the kids.

“He said, ‘I’ve never met kids who are this well-behaved,’” Ziegler said.

Now, the family just needs to cover the deposit. Ziegler has had to cash out some of his retirement, and the family is waiting on that check to arrive. They remain hopeful of being able to move in sometime this week.

“Just in time to set up lights and a Christmas tree,” he said.

Ziegler said he’s grateful for what he has received, and that he hopes the plight of foster children will receive greater attention as a result.

“If nothing else comes from this story, it’s brought a new awareness about foster children, he said. “That’s a blessing in disguise.”

The Zieglers Support Fund has been opened at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 20 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara 93101. Donations are not tax-deductible, but may be made at any SBB&T branch, or Pacific Capital Bancorp affiliate. Checks also can be mailed to the Zieglers Support Fund, c/o Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102.

