Help During the Holidays as Easy as Dialing 2-1-1

The Family Service Agency is working to spread the word about how to access help during the holiday season by calling 2-1-1.

Don’t let stress or lack of resources get you down this holiday season. Winter months, particularly around the holidays, can often cause undo pressure and anxiety on individuals and families. Through Santa Barbara County’s 2-1-1 Helpline, a program of the Family Service Agency, citizens can receive information and referrals to more than 2,500 community resources and services countywide.

People can call to access food and utility assistance, other basic needs and support, shelters and warming centers, mental health supports, child care and more. To be connected, just call 2-1-1 or 800.400.1527 from any landline or cell phone or visit the Web at www.211sbcounty.org.

If you need help, we urge you to call. 2-1-1 is easy to remember, completely free, live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, confidential, multilingual and TTY accessible. The goal is to help you when you need it most by increasing your access to health and human services.

— William Batty represents the Family Service Agency.