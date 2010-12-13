Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Help During the Holidays as Easy as Dialing 2-1-1

Family Service Agency puts access to community support services at your fingertips

By William Batty | December 13, 2010 | 4:59 p.m.

The Family Service Agency is working to spread the word about how to access help during the holiday season by calling 2-1-1.

Don’t let stress or lack of resources get you down this holiday season. Winter months, particularly around the holidays, can often cause undo pressure and anxiety on individuals and families. Through Santa Barbara County’s 2-1-1 Helpline, a program of the Family Service Agency, citizens can receive information and referrals to more than 2,500 community resources and services countywide.

People can call to access food and utility assistance, other basic needs and support, shelters and warming centers, mental health supports, child care and more. To be connected, just call 2-1-1 or 800.400.1527 from any landline or cell phone or visit the Web at www.211sbcounty.org.

If you need help, we urge you to call. 2-1-1 is easy to remember, completely free, live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, confidential, multilingual and TTY accessible. The goal is to help you when you need it most by increasing your access to health and human services.

For more information about the Family Service Agency, to inquire about services or to donate, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— William Batty represents the Family Service Agency.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 