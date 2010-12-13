City, County Government Offices to Close for Furloughs

Many departments and services will be unavailable through the end of the month

‘Tis the season for government furloughs, and county and city services are closing their doors for most of the rest of month.

Santa Barbara County will have its vital public safety services and libraries in Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Solvang open as usual.

There will be partial closures for most county offices from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. The psychiatric health facility, juvenile justice program, CARES program and adult clinics will be open during normal hours.

Public health clinics, animal services, disease control and prevention, maternal child adolescent health division, vital records and public health labs will be open with reduced staffing throughout the rest of the year.

The Parks Department will continue restroom maintenance and trash removal in day use parks, but otherwise will be closed.

City of Goleta offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 31. City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Santa Barbara’s standard holiday season furlough is from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 for City Hall, the airport administration, Parks & Recreation, Public Works and the parking office.

City libraries will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, but the Police Department, Fire Department and waterfront administration will be open as usual.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .