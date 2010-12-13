Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:59 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City, County Government Offices to Close for Furloughs

Many departments and services will be unavailable through the end of the month

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 13, 2010 | 11:00 p.m.

‘Tis the season for government furloughs, and county and city services are closing their doors for most of the rest of month.

Santa Barbara County will have its vital public safety services and libraries in Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Solvang open as usual.

There will be partial closures for most county offices from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. The psychiatric health facility, juvenile justice program, CARES program and adult clinics will be open during normal hours.

Public health clinics, animal services, disease control and prevention, maternal child adolescent health division, vital records and public health labs will be open with reduced staffing throughout the rest of the year.

The Parks Department will continue restroom maintenance and trash removal in day use parks, but otherwise will be closed.

City of Goleta offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 31. City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Santa Barbara’s standard holiday season furlough is from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 for City Hall, the airport administration, Parks & Recreation, Public Works and the parking office.

City libraries will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, but the Police Department, Fire Department and waterfront administration will be open as usual.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 